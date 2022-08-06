Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Posts Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 9.8 %

MWA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,637. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

