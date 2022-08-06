Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $16,081,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 67.9% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 302,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $376,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

