MXC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.36 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. MXC has a market capitalization of $178.32 million and $7.36 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00530820 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.01943623 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002045 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00284589 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

