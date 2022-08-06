My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.00 million and $544,956.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 144% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.