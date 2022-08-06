My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.00 million and $544,956.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 144% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
