Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 219 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up about 0.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

