Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 167,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

