Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,167.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,165.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,298.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 228 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

