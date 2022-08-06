Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:EFG opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.