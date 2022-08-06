Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 18,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 85,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

