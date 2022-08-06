Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $36,654.39 and $3,985.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,213,781 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.