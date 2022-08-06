Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.74

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $29.71. Naspers shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 52,663 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Naspers Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

