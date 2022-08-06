Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.18.

NTRA stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 88.35%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 44,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

