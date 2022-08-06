National Bankshares Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.06.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.04.
Insider Transactions at ATCO
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.