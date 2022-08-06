National Bankshares Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.06.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.04.

Insider Transactions at ATCO

ATCO Company Profile

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

