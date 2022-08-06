Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE NGVC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

