NEAR Protocol Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00021326 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $398.03 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00280024 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00038542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000144 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,124,250 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.