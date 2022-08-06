Needham & Company LLC Trims Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price to $19.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of CDLX opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $99.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $46,260. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

