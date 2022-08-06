Needham & Company LLC Trims Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price to $19.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.
Cardlytics Price Performance
Shares of CDLX opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $99.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.