Nektan (LON:NKTN) Trading Down 96.5%

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 96.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.30).

Nektan Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

About Nektan

(Get Rating)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.