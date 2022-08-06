Nektan (LON:NKTN) Trading Down 96.5%

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 96.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.30).
Nektan Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.
About Nektan
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
