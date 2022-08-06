NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Strs Ohio raised its position in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $125,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.