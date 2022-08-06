NeoWorld Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $30,827.45 (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded down 46.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $30,827.45 and approximately $25.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NeoWorld Cash

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io.

Buying and Selling NeoWorld Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

