NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 609,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,610. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.