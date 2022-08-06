Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 40,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.