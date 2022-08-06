Newscrypto Price Hits $0.0615 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $3.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

