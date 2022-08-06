NFT Index Price Tops $777.23 (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $59.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $777.23 or 0.03384270 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00132323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067583 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

