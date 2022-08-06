NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Announces Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 196.39%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

NGM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,540. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 20,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,824.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,417,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

