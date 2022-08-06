NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 492.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.