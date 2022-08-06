nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. nLIGHT updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
nLIGHT Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
