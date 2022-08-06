nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. nLIGHT updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

nLIGHT Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

About nLIGHT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 815.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

