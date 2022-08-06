Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Position Lifted by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 1.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after purchasing an additional 297,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 377,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

