Northland Securities Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $105.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

