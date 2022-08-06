Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. Nova also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

Nova Stock Down 0.9 %

NVMI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,890. Nova has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the first quarter worth $230,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 47.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nova by 127.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Nova by 55.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Nova by 94.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

