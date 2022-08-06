Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. Nova also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.06-1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

Nova Trading Down 0.9 %

Nova stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. Nova has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 127.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

