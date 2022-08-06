Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Position Increased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Novanta were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.