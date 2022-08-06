NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.36 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NRG Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
NRG Energy stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,650. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.
