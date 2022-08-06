Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 520,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises
In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.