Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 520,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

