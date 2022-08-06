Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $23,609,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

