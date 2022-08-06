NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $138.98 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00068482 BTC.

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

