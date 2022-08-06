Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 14th

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Nutrien Stock Performance

TSE:NTR opened at C$108.39 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$73.04 and a twelve month high of C$147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$106.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.18. The firm has a market cap of C$59.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.