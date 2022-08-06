Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $15.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.