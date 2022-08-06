Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Lessened by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

