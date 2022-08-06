NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

