NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $5,124,596.40 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79.

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,359.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,239.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,543.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in NVR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in NVR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.