NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $34,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

