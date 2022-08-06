Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

OCSL stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 227.59%.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $76,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

