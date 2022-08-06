Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 290,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

