ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) PT Lowered to $41.00

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $37.13 on Thursday. ODP has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ODP by 1,517.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ODP by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 109,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth $414,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

