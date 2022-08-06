ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,687.00

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,908.32 or 0.99943955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00046191 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028437 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.