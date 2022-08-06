Offshift Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $81,537.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,169.25 or 0.99975979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00046285 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029603 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

