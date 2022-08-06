OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OGE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.25. 1,230,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 88.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

