OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 32.56%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 292,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.