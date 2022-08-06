Oikos Price Reaches $0.0038 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $421,199.00 and approximately $3,369.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

