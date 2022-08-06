OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $6.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $18.37 or 0.00080005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00132323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067583 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

